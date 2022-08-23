Systems Engineer (Backups) – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Systems Engineer (Backups) for a remote opportunity.

Job Objective:

Perform preventative, adaptive, and perfective maintenance to ensure the optimal functioning of the Backup environment. Work from Home.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

A+

N+

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL Foundation qualification

Vendor Qualifications on Backup Solutions

Experience Required:

4+ years an IT Support/Backup engineer role

Extensive experience in backup management and restoring data

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Proactive Maintenance and Administration of Backups

Continuous Improvements Objectives

Manage and execute all service requests (installing, moving, and decommissioning).

Manage and resolve all incidents and problems.

Execute all the changes in accordance with the Department??s change management processes.

Perform all functions pertaining to IT Service Availability Management.

Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Capacity Management.

Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Performance Management.

Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Continuity Management.

Perform all functions pertaining to the management of third-party suppliers (vendor management).

Produce the necessary reports (e.g. trend analysis, service performance) for service improvement and management reporting purposes.

Maintain as-built documents per service.

Documents include relevant OS and all backup application installation information.

