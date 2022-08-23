Systems Engineer (Backups) – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Systems Engineer (Backups) for a remote opportunity.
Job Objective:
Perform preventative, adaptive, and perfective maintenance to ensure the optimal functioning of the Backup environment. Work from Home.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL Foundation qualification
- Vendor Qualifications on Backup Solutions
Experience Required:
- 4+ years an IT Support/Backup engineer role
- Extensive experience in backup management and restoring data
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Proactive Maintenance and Administration of Backups
Continuous Improvements Objectives
- Perform preventative, adaptive, and perfective maintenance to ensure the optimal functioning of the Backup environment.
- Manage and execute all service requests (installing, moving, and decommissioning).
- Manage and resolve all incidents and problems.
- Execute all the changes in accordance with the Department??s change management processes.
- Perform all functions pertaining to IT Service Availability Management.
- Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Capacity Management.
- Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Performance Management.
- Perform all functions pertaining to IT service Continuity Management.
- Perform all functions pertaining to the management of third-party suppliers (vendor management).
- Produce the necessary reports (e.g. trend analysis, service performance) for service improvement and management reporting purposes.
- Maintain as-built documents per service.
- Documents include relevant OS and all backup application installation information.