Business Analyst

Our client has a PERMANENT vacancy for a Business Analyst. Hybrid working conditions. Must be a strong Project Manager as well as knowledgeable in all ITIL processes

Informatics degree / Relevant tertiary qualification (A post Graduate degree will be beneficial)

Advanced UML course

BPMN Course

More than 3-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Testing experience

Business experience & product knowledge

Technical skills required:

Project Management

SQL queries

Business Writing Skills

Presentation and Facilitation Skills

Solution Architecture

Process Mapping

Entity Diagram mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Knowledge required:

Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI

Technologies: SQL, UML, XML, OO

Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards, and legislation

Behavioral skills required:

Customer Service Orientation

Result Orientation

Conflict Resolution

Negotiation skills

Time Management

Professional Communication (written, verbal/presenting and listening)

Creativeness

Innovation

Stress Management

Purpose:

Understanding the business requirements and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating them into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution

Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements

Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements

Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution

Working with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application

Key areas of responsibility:

Business Case

Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

Product Requirements Specification (PRS)

Solution Proposal

Project Documentation

Test Basket

Release Notes & Training Material

Query Report

Service Level Agreements

Guidelines, standards, and Reference Examples

Requirements Validation Report

Desired Skills:

CMMI

Software architecture

JAD sessions

data modeling techniques

