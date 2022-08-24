Our client has a PERMANENT vacancy for a Business Analyst. Hybrid working conditions. Must be a strong Project Manager as well as knowledgeable in all ITIL processes
PLEASE NOTE ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY
Informatics degree / Relevant tertiary qualification (A post Graduate degree will be beneficial)
Advanced UML course
BPMN Course
More than 3-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
Testing experience
Business experience & product knowledge
Technical skills required:
- Project Management
- SQL queries
- Business Writing Skills
- Presentation and Facilitation Skills
- Solution Architecture
- Process Mapping
- Entity Diagram mapping
- Software testing pack design, functional testing
Knowledge required:
- Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management), CMMI
- Technologies: SQL, UML, XML, OO
- Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modeling techniques, UML Process Design, Industry compliance standards, and legislation
Behavioral skills required:
- Customer Service Orientation
- Result Orientation
- Conflict Resolution
- Negotiation skills
- Time Management
- Professional Communication (written, verbal/presenting and listening)
- Creativeness
- Innovation
- Stress Management
Purpose:
- Understanding the business requirements and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating them into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution
- Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements
- Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements
- Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution
- Working with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application
Key areas of responsibility:
- Business Case
- Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)
- Product Requirements Specification (PRS)
- Solution Proposal
- Project Documentation
- Test Basket
- Release Notes & Training Material
- Query Report
- Service Level Agreements
- Guidelines, standards, and Reference Examples
- Requirements Validation Report
Desired Skills:
- CMMI
- Software architecture
- JAD sessions
- data modeling techniques