Front-End Developer – Western Cape Woodstock

The Software Engineer will work collaboratively with the Merchant Journey team to drive development of merchant onboarding and dashboard.

How you’ll be making a difference:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal operation teams.

Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and navigating unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, being Agile, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

We’re looking for someone who has:

Someone with at least 6 years’ experience programming in Javascript / Python

Familiarity with AWS, SQL (MySQL / Postgres), React, TypeScript

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa

Tech stack:

Frontend: React, TypeScript.

Backend: Python, NodeJS

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

Nice to haves:

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.

Experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambda’s

Things We Take Seriously:

We value open and empathetic communication across the team and company, each other’s thought processes and have an open forum to collaborate cross-domain.

You say what you do and do what you say. We’re all accountable to each other and our customers, we set expectations and meet them.

Ownership of the work that we do.

We document our approach to scale what we do, soliciting input from the team and ensuring no team member is left behind.

We’re continuously learning to build mastery and become experts at a worldwide level.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Python

Front-end

aws

react

Webpack

Learn more/Apply for this position