IT Developer

The Role: Our client, based in Sandton, is looking to hire an IT Developer who has skills in C# .Net, Angular and SQL Scripting.

Skills and Experience:

5 years+ experience as a .NET Developer or application developer

Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))

Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3

Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)

Understanding of Agile methodologies

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills

Attention to detail

C#.Net = 5 years

Angular = 2 years

SQL Scripting +5 years

Key Accountabilities:

Participate in requirements analysis

Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages

Test and deploy applications and systems

Revise, update, refactor and debug code

Improve existing software

Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

