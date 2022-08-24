IT Developer

Aug 24, 2022

The Role: Our client, based in Sandton, is looking to hire an IT Developer who has skills in C# .Net, Angular and SQL Scripting.

Skills and Experience:

  • 5 years+ experience as a .NET Developer or application developer
  • Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))
  • Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3
  • Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
  • Understanding of Agile methodologies
  • Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • C#.Net = 5 years
  • Angular = 2 years
  • SQL Scripting +5 years

Key Accountabilities:

  • Participate in requirements analysis
  • Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
  • Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
  • Test and deploy applications and systems
  • Revise, update, refactor and debug code
  • Improve existing software
  • Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support

