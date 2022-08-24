The Role: Our client, based in Sandton, is looking to hire an IT Developer who has skills in C# .Net, Angular and SQL Scripting.
Skills and Experience:
- 5 years+ experience as a .NET Developer or application developer
- Familiarity with the ASP.NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns (e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC))
- Knowledge of at least one of the .NET languages (e.g. C#, Visual Basic .NET) and HTML5/CSS3
- Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)
- Understanding of Agile methodologies
- Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills
- Attention to detail
- C#.Net = 5 years
- Angular = 2 years
- SQL Scripting +5 years
Key Accountabilities:
- Participate in requirements analysis
- Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
- Test and deploy applications and systems
- Revise, update, refactor and debug code
- Improve existing software
- Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support