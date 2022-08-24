Systems Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

System Prroject Manager

Our client in the logistics industry is looking for a Systems Project Manager to join their team. The successful incumbent will be required but not limited to:

Strategic application:

Determining needs for the IT department / systems that will help the organization meet its mission

Managing teams of IT professionals / resources

Overseeing technology budgets

Assessing the benefits of new projects

Work with other managers and executives to make recommendations concerning the information technology goals of their organization and how to implement best practices that will meet the goals

Strategize on changes to improve efficiency

Project Management of Initiatives:

Setting project goals and coming up with plans to meet those goals

Maintaining project timeframes, budgeting estimates and status reports

Managing resources for projects, such as computer equipment and employees

Coordinating project team members and developing schedules and individual responsibilities

Implementing IT strategies that deliver projects on schedule and within budget

Using project management tools to track project performance and schedule adherence

Conducting risk assessments for projects

Organizing meetings to discuss project goals and progress

Desired Skills:

Systems

Project Manager

Logistics

IT Strategies

