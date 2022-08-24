Systems Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Aug 24, 2022

System Prroject Manager
Our client in the logistics industry is looking for a Systems Project Manager to join their team. The successful incumbent will be required but not limited to:

Strategic application:

  • Determining needs for the IT department / systems that will help the organization meet its mission

  • Managing teams of IT professionals / resources

  • Overseeing technology budgets

  • Assessing the benefits of new projects

  • Work with other managers and executives to make recommendations concerning the information technology goals of their organization and how to implement best practices that will meet the goals

  • Strategize on changes to improve efficiency

Project Management of Initiatives:

  • Setting project goals and coming up with plans to meet those goals

  • Maintaining project timeframes, budgeting estimates and status reports

  • Managing resources for projects, such as computer equipment and employees

  • Coordinating project team members and developing schedules and individual responsibilities

  • Implementing IT strategies that deliver projects on schedule and within budget

  • Using project management tools to track project performance and schedule adherence

  • Conducting risk assessments for projects

  • Organizing meetings to discuss project goals and progress

Desired Skills:

  • Systems
  • Project Manager
  • Logistics
  • IT Strategies

