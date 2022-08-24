Systems Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

System Prroject Manager
Our client in the logistics industry is looking for a Systems Project Manager to join their team. The successful incumbent will be required but not limited to:
Strategic application:
- Determining needs for the IT department / systems that will help the organization meet its mission
- Managing teams of IT professionals / resources
- Overseeing technology budgets
- Assessing the benefits of new projects
- Work with other managers and executives to make recommendations concerning the information technology goals of their organization and how to implement best practices that will meet the goals
- Strategize on changes to improve efficiency
Project Management of Initiatives:
- Setting project goals and coming up with plans to meet those goals
- Maintaining project timeframes, budgeting estimates and status reports
- Managing resources for projects, such as computer equipment and employees
- Coordinating project team members and developing schedules and individual responsibilities
- Implementing IT strategies that deliver projects on schedule and within budget
- Using project management tools to track project performance and schedule adherence
- Conducting risk assessments for projects
- Organizing meetings to discuss project goals and progress
Desired Skills:
- Systems
- Project Manager
- Logistics
- IT Strategies