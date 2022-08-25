BI Consultant (Durban)

Join a truly well-respected and vibey Data Consultancy, where your strong BI Dev and analytical skills will put you in line to become a part of an organisation that truly looks after their staff – and where busy and exciting projects are the norm.

My client – a world class BI Consulting organisation is looking to expand on its team! They are working on a Hybrid policy and have offices in Umhlanga, Johannesburg and are fully remote-based in the Cape. They work across toolsets – but have a large client base that are Qlik-based.

The following are PRE-REQUISITES to be considered for this/these role/s:

Previous BI consulting experience

Strong BI Technical Dev skills

QLIK development and design experience

Extremely client-centric and focused

Excellent communication skills

Strong Business Analysis experience and ability to understand a client”s business quickly and accurately

Strong business accumen

Full SDLC BI project experience

Desired Skills:

Qlik consulting

Qlik Consultant

Qlik BI Consultant

Business Intelligence

Data Consultant

