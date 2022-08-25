Business Analyst : Automation

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst in the Automation space to do continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing automation applications / solutions.

Key Performance Areas:



Serve as conduit between business and technology to document and assess existing manual processes

Propose and design automated solutions to replace existing manual processes

Support the planning, prioritisation and implementation of automation solutions testing and go live

Knowledge, Competencies, Skills & Experience:

Qualifications:

Minimum:



Grade 12

RPA Certification

Qualifications:

Ideal:

Bachelor’s Degree in IT or Engineering

A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis (i.e. through FTI)

RPA Certification

Knowledge

Minimum:

Business analysis and design

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Strong written and verbal communication skills essential

RPA certification desirable

3-5 years’ experience with the full SDLC and RPA technologies including process reengineering and business process analysis

Experience in complex RPA and real time automation analysis

Business Process Modelling

Knowledge

Ideal:

Agile development life cycle

Experience in programming, SQL and relational databases and application development advantageous

Experience with Object orientated programming languages advantageous

JIRA and Confluence

ITIL Principles

Lean/Six Sigma Principles

Understanding of Banking systems and processes

SharePoint

Solid Understanding of:

The Banks systems environment

The Banks business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Experience

Minimum:



Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Automation (RPA) environment

At least 3 to 5 years working experience with automation analysis and solution design

Extensive solution integration experience

Strong background in designing technology solutions

Working in an Agile environment

Data modelling to formulate solutions

Experience

Ideal:



At least 10 robotic process automation (RPA) designs and successful implementations of RPA initiatives

ITIL and/or COBIT

JIRA and Confluence

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

