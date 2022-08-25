Business Analyst : Automation

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst in the Automation space to do continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing automation applications / solutions.
Key Performance Areas:
- Serve as conduit between business and technology to document and assess existing manual processes
- Propose and design automated solutions to replace existing manual processes
- Support the planning, prioritisation and implementation of automation solutions testing and go live
Knowledge, Competencies, Skills & Experience:
Qualifications:
Minimum:
- Grade 12
- RPA Certification
Ideal:
- Bachelor’s Degree in IT or Engineering
- A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis (i.e. through FTI)
- RPA Certification
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Business analysis and design
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Strong written and verbal communication skills essential
- RPA certification desirable
- 3-5 years’ experience with the full SDLC and RPA technologies including process reengineering and business process analysis
- Experience in complex RPA and real time automation analysis
- Business Process Modelling
Ideal:
- Agile development life cycle
- Experience in programming, SQL and relational databases and application development advantageous
- Experience with Object orientated programming languages advantageous
- JIRA and Confluence
- ITIL Principles
- Lean/Six Sigma Principles
- Understanding of Banking systems and processes
- SharePoint
Solid Understanding of:
- The Banks systems environment
- The Banks business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Experience
Minimum:
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Automation (RPA) environment
- At least 3 to 5 years working experience with automation analysis and solution design
- Extensive solution integration experience
- Strong background in designing technology solutions
- Working in an Agile environment
- Data modelling to formulate solutions
Ideal:
- At least 10 robotic process automation (RPA) designs and successful implementations of RPA initiatives
- ITIL and/or COBIT
- JIRA and Confluence
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Robotic Process Automation
- Banking