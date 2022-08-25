Business Analyst : Automation

Aug 25, 2022

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst in the Automation space to do continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing automation applications / solutions.
Key Performance Areas:

  • Serve as conduit between business and technology to document and assess existing manual processes

  • Propose and design automated solutions to replace existing manual processes

  • Support the planning, prioritisation and implementation of automation solutions testing and go live

Knowledge, Competencies, Skills & Experience:
Qualifications:
Minimum:

  • Grade 12

  • RPA Certification

Qualifications:
Ideal:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in IT or Engineering

  • A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis (i.e. through FTI)

  • RPA Certification

Knowledge
Minimum:

  • Business analysis and design

  • Standards and governance

  • Testing practices

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills essential

  • RPA certification desirable

  • 3-5 years’ experience with the full SDLC and RPA technologies including process reengineering and business process analysis

  • Experience in complex RPA and real time automation analysis

  • Business Process Modelling

Knowledge
Ideal:

  • Agile development life cycle

  • Experience in programming, SQL and relational databases and application development advantageous

  • Experience with Object orientated programming languages advantageous

  • JIRA and Confluence

  • ITIL Principles

  • Lean/Six Sigma Principles

  • Understanding of Banking systems and processes

  • SharePoint

Solid Understanding of:

  • The Banks systems environment

  • The Banks business model

  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Experience
Minimum:

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Automation (RPA) environment

  • At least 3 to 5 years working experience with automation analysis and solution design

  • Extensive solution integration experience

  • Strong background in designing technology solutions

  • Working in an Agile environment

  • Data modelling to formulate solutions

Experience
Ideal:

  • At least 10 robotic process automation (RPA) designs and successful implementations of RPA initiatives

  • ITIL and/or COBIT

  • JIRA and Confluence

