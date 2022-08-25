Integrated Project Manager

Our client is looking for an Integrated Project Manager to be based on site in Rustenberg for a minimum 12 months contract.

The role is responsible for leading the effort of integrating its IT systems. These include ERP, Access Management, metal accounting, manufacturing, medical and many other systems. The appointed individual will have the responsibility of building the project plan, coordinating the activities to completion, and evaluating the success – on-time delivery, expense management, customer satisfaction, and so on – of the plan.

Responibilities include:

Understanding technical integration technologies such as API operations, as well as other web and database technology so decisions can be made on project plan requirements

Work across line functions to establish long-range Integration roadmaps based on current and forecasted business requirements and need.

Work closely with other IT management to develop effective IT line function definitions and deliverables. Manages IT relationships and provide enterprise class solutions to meet business needs for Integration.

Define integration requirements from architectural specifications.

Review integration plans and integration reports.

Responsible for overall project execution, financial control and effectiveness.

Ensure high levels of Integration Deliverables.

Responsible for project plan documentation including development and updating, some

development of use case specifications, as well as the storage and recordkeeping for future

reference.

Ensure the development of effective standards and the implementation of best practices for Integration.

Oversee planning and forecasting of service consumption for a broad range of specific applications, and related quality of service and customer satisfaction.

Provide metrics and statistics to measure the operational effectiveness of the Integration Production Support functions. Leverage these results to create and drive action plans to improve performance and reduce costs.

Develops business relationships to collect and measure the overall effectiveness of Integration line functions.

Ensure that the goals and objectives that form a technical perspective are consistent with the goals, objectives and business requirements of the organisation.

Assists with the preparation and monitoring of Integration Project budgets.

Measure, monitor, and manage client satisfaction and provide remediation.

Perform Vendor management.

Qualification Requirements

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required to perform this job successfully

Bachelor’s Degree (computer science preferred or comparable work experience)

Strong project management and organizational skills

Experience producing software development scope/specification documentation

Experience/knowledge of integration platforms preferred

Knowledge of product development and product lifecycles

Very strong analytical and troubleshooting skills

Ability to learn quickly and work with best practices

Desired Skills:

Dell boomi

Learn more/Apply for this position