IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Aug 25, 2022

The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the ICT requirements of the organisation as a whole as well as the ICT-related needs of the respective development programmes.

Skill / Experience Requirements

  • Tertiary IT qualification or matric with relevant work experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products.
  • Strong troubleshooting skills
  • 2+ years Proven track record in supporting a MS Azure environment – Preferably Certified
  • 5+ years of experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments, DNS, DHCP, GPO
  • Demonstrate experience and advanced knowledge of LAN/ VLAN/VPN/Wireless/VOIP and WAN technologies.
  • 5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Server experience
  • 5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Desktop experience
  • 3+ years’ experience with virtualization VMware (Vcenter)
  • 3+ years’ experience in physical infrastructure upgrades (Datacentre)
  • 2+ years of Microsoft Office 365 Experience
  • Experience with Microsoft Print server Management
  • Experience with performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments.
  • Advanced knowledge of networking fundamentals (all OSI layers)
  • Strong hands-on experience with Microsoft services and products WSUS, MS SQL Server, IIS
  • Exposure to SAN storage and backup environment administration.
  • Exposure to antivirus software management and deployment
  • Experience migrating Legacy Services and servers to the latest version of Microsoft Server
  • Basic Linux knowledge and navigation

Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage

  • Certifications : MCSE, Azure, Linux, N+, CCNA , AZURE
  • Experience working with and supporting software development teams
  • Experience with ICT infrastructure monitoring tools e.g. Opsview, Nagios, PRTG
  • Experience with Scripting – PowerShell, python
  • Experience with Automation/deployment tools such as Ansible
  • Experience in rolling out and support of open source solutions.
  • Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL/ISO 27001

