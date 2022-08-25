IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the ICT requirements of the organisation as a whole as well as the ICT-related needs of the respective development programmes.

Skill / Experience Requirements

Tertiary IT qualification or matric with relevant work experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products.

Strong troubleshooting skills

2+ years Proven track record in supporting a MS Azure environment – Preferably Certified

5+ years of experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments, DNS, DHCP, GPO

Demonstrate experience and advanced knowledge of LAN/ VLAN/VPN/Wireless/VOIP and WAN technologies.

5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Server experience

5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Desktop experience

3+ years’ experience with virtualization VMware (Vcenter)

3+ years’ experience in physical infrastructure upgrades (Datacentre)

2+ years of Microsoft Office 365 Experience

Experience with Microsoft Print server Management

Experience with performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments.

Advanced knowledge of networking fundamentals (all OSI layers)

Strong hands-on experience with Microsoft services and products WSUS, MS SQL Server, IIS

Exposure to SAN storage and backup environment administration.

Exposure to antivirus software management and deployment

Experience migrating Legacy Services and servers to the latest version of Microsoft Server

Basic Linux knowledge and navigation

Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage

Certifications : MCSE, Azure, Linux, N+, CCNA , AZURE

Experience working with and supporting software development teams

Experience with ICT infrastructure monitoring tools e.g. Opsview, Nagios, PRTG

Experience with Scripting – PowerShell, python

Experience with Automation/deployment tools such as Ansible

Experience in rolling out and support of open source solutions.

Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL/ISO 27001

Desired Skills:

azure

PC Support

microsoft server

microsoft active directory

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position