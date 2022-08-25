Oracle Developer

Aug 25, 2022

Technical Requirements:

  • 1- years relevant work experience required
  • Responsible for designing, coding, testing, and analyzing software systems and applications:
  • High skill set in Data warehousing
  • STM documentation
  • Database: Oracle, SQL , Relational modelling, Dimensional modelling, Data warehouse design
  • Some development skills in Cubes: SSAS will be beneficial.
  • Some development skills in Reporting will be beneficial: BO, PowerBI.
  • Strong development skills in Oracle (also mentioned in databases above)
  • Knowledge of algorithms and data structures
  • Data analysis i.e. Analytical

Other Requirements:

  • Attention to detail
  • Good Communication
  • Self-driven
  • Must have developers mentality and self-driven.
  • Be on par with the latest development styles and expertise
  • Team player

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • SQL
  • Cubes
  • SSAS
  • BO
  • Power BI
  • Algorithms
  • data structures
  • relational modeling
  • dimentional modeling

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position