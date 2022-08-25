Security Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 25, 2022

Qualifications:

  • EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

  • CISA, CISM or CISSP

Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years’ information security experience, including:
    • Minimum 2 years’ vulnerability and penetration testing with a PCI ASV, or

    • Minimum 2 years’ experience overall across network security, application security, computer systems security, IT security auditing and risk assessment.

  • Familiar with security tools such as Kali Linux, Nessus, Nipper, Acunetix, or similar.

  • Application and/or infrastructure penetration testing experience above and beyond running automated tools.

Skills and attributes:

  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office products.

  • Strong verbal and written English communication skills, including report writing and documentation.

  • Excellent understanding of regulatory frameworks relating to penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.

  • Ability to provide training in the area of expertise.

  • Strong interpersonal and client liaison skills.

  • Excellent organisational and time management skills.

  • Logical and structured manner of planning and approaching tasks.

  • Ability to prioritise effectively under pressure.

  • Ability to work independently and meet pre-specified deadlines.

  • High attention to detail and accuracy.

  • Exemplary work ethic.

  • Positive attitude and willingness to learn.

  • Energetic, enthusiastic, hard-working and self-motivated.

  • Proactive, efficient and innovative.

  • Reliable and professional.

  • Honest, discreet and maintains strict integrity.

  • Commitment to work effectively with management and deliver results.

  • Analytical mindset and demonstrating lateral thinking and problem-solving skills.

  • Passion for IT and IT Security.

  • Flexible to take on ad hoc tasks

Desired Skills:

  • security experience
  • penetration testing
  • network security
  • application security
  • IT security auditing
  • risk assessment

