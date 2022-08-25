Senior Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Reporting to the Head of Department: Gas Competition and Market Analysis, the incumbent will employ sound economic and competition theory, analysis and quantitative methods to assist the Piped-Gas Regulation Division to promote the development of competitive gas markets and gas services.

Minimum of Five (5)years’ competition and regulatory environment work experience * Knowledge of the energy sector * Experience in managing research is essential * Knowledge of relevant and applicable legislation relating to the gas industry including inter alia the National Energy Regulator Act, Gas Act, Competition Act and Promotion of Access to Information Act * Training and experience in Microeconomics, Econometrics, Industrial Organisation and /or International Trade will be considered advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Strong analytical skills * Excellent Communication (writing and presentation) Skills * Competition and market analysis skills * Economic Research and Analysis Skills * Econometric Skills * Problemsolving Skills * Advanced Computer Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

