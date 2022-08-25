Senior Java Developer

Aug 25, 2022

Position available to Senior Java developer with desired skill set. Remote working with coming to the office on ad hoc basis.
Key Requirements

  • 7+ years’ experience
  • Degree in computer science (BSc, MSc) or equivalent
  • Java
  • Spring Boot
  • P/SQL
  • Docker
  • Spring Cloud
  • REST APIs
  • Spring Core / Struts and Tiles / JSP / jQuery
Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • SQL
  • Docker
  • Spring boot

