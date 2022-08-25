Senior Mobile Developer

To develop functionality for a mobile application based on Microsoft Xamarin product set with React Native knowledge. The mobile application development is compatable with iOS, Android and Huwaei app store requirements. A working knowledge of each app store requirement is preferred. The backend is a service-oriented Microsoft DotNet based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from both web and mobile applications. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and adding extra integration points.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 5 years of relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment and specifically mobile development.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Xamarin development toolsets is essential for mobile applications.

Experience in utilising API services to integrate with the mobile application.

Experience in accessing mobile device components like camera and geolocation and deploying these capabilities within the mobile solution.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

Desired Skills:

Xamarin

UML

Mobile Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

