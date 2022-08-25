Senior Mobile Developer

To develop functionality for a mobile application based on Microsoft Xamarin product set with React Native knowledge. The mobile application development is compatable with iOS, Android and Huwaei app store requirements. A working knowledge of each app store requirement is preferred. The backend is a service-oriented Microsoft DotNet based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from both web and mobile applications. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and adding extra integration points.
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 5 years of relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment and specifically mobile development.
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Xamarin development toolsets is essential for mobile applications.
- Experience in utilising API services to integrate with the mobile application.
- Experience in accessing mobile device components like camera and geolocation and deploying these capabilities within the mobile solution.
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
Desired Skills:
- Xamarin
- UML
- Mobile Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma