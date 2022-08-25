Senior Systems Analyst – Gauteng

The Role: We are looking to hire a Senior Systems Analyst with at least 8 years of experience for a permanent position in Cape Town
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification
- Diploma or Degree
Preferred Qualification:
- BSc Computer Science/Information Systems (Honours an asset)
- Analysis diploma
Experience Required:
- Financial services sector experience
- Data Analytics experience
- 5-8 years solid Software Development experience in working with .Net Development (C#)
- Knowledgeable in Software Integration Architecture
- Understanding of API??s
- Able to build web capabilities
- Togaf certification (preferred)
- 6 years plus Analysis experience
- Solid foundation in MS SQL
- Good Written and verbal communication
- Must have demonstrable experience breaking down high-level requirements into bite-size chunks and translating those chunks into user stories.
- Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations
- Optional: understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams
- Optional: experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman
- Optional: experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable
- Optional: be comfortable reading JSON and XML files
- Optional: JIRA and Confluence exposure
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Must Understand: Data, C#, Integration, Building web capabilities.
- Financial services experience/ background.
- Must come from a developer background.