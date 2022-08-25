SQL DBA (Hybrid contract) TB at Mediro ICT

- Contract (initial 4 month to be extended to 12 months)
- Only South African citizens may apply
- 5 to 8 years SQL DBA experience required
- Location: Hybrid work (Rosebank and remotely/home)
E-mail CV to [Email Address Removed]
[Email Address Removed]
- Database administration and design.
- Responsible for the installation, configuration, upgrade of the database environments.
- Maintain the database environments.
- Maintain database security in accordance to policy.
- Conduct daily checks on the database servers.
- Configuration and Monitoring of the SQL Server backups.
- Undertake capacity planning of the database servers.
- Perform database deployments in accordance to change control methodology.
- Monitoring and performance tuning.
- Proactive monitoring of the database environment.
- Responsible for troubleshooting and assisting with database related errors and performance issues.
- Identify and recommend changes for poor performing queries.
- Operational Incidents.
- Advise developers on best practice for database design.
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant IT qualification.
- Minimum of 5 to 8 years SQL DBA experience required.
- Extensive experience with MS SQL Server, SSIS and SSRS.
- Proficient technical and SQL troubleshooting skills.