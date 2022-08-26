Angular Developer at Magna BC – Gauteng Lynnwood

Magna BC is looking for a UI/UX Developer to join its development team. The successful applicant will have to be a passionate front-end developer whose main responsibilities will be:

Build and maintain systems as well as design solutions across several systems

Integrate new systems with existing ones

Interact with business analyst and architect.

Develop software that works in Africa with DevOps/IoT solutions

He/she should be knowledgeable about interface, user experience as well as good code design.

He/she will need to create designs to visualize the “look-and-feel” of an application or website as well as mapping process models to a design.

He/she should be able to research new technologies and experiment with and adapt them quickly.

He/she should at least have a tertiary qualification in Multimedia with 2 years or more experience in front- end development.

He/she must have a strong analytical ability, well defined communication and people skills and the ability to solve problems and work independently.

Desired Skills:

He/she needs to have a working knowledge of JavaScript

HTML

CSS as well as UX prototyping tools. He/ she needs to have exposure to integration environments as well as Agile methodology (in particular Scrum). Experience/exposure to Angular

Bootstrap

React

Ionic

Polymer

Figma

Adobe Illustrator or Adobe Photoshop will be advantageous.

Front-end

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Architecture & Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Magna Business Consulting is a multi-disciplinary software development firm with operations in South Africa, USA, Namibia and Malawi. Magna BC mainly develops, implements, operates and provides training for bespoke information management systems in the transport environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position