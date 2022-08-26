Full Stack Java Developer G2195 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract – December 2024
Hybrid
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Transition of legacy systems to new Platforms
- Work in a full DEVOPS environment with international colleagues
- Java EE
- Azure
- Spring/Quarkus
- Kafka
- Kubernetes
- Git ( Bitbucket )
- Test driven development
- Swagger Documentation
- JavaScript
- CSS
- NodeJS
- CI/CD tool stack (Jenkins)
- Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
- Relational database
- JMS knowledge
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- FULL STACK
- DEVELOPER