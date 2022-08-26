Intermediate Project Management – Software Developer at Sabenza IT

As a Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for the overall management of software development projects. Responsible for planning and delivering multiple tasks within the project timeline and manage all aspects of software development from its inception to release, including managing dependencies and stakeholders throughout this process. This includes ensuring that our products are developed on time, within budget and meet requirements with regards to quality assurance or security testing. This role involves leadership qualities as well as some level of strategic thinking skills.

Requirements

6 years working experience in the field of Project Management

Membership with a professional body in the field of project management (PMP) Project Management Professional

Maintains appropriate logs and records Provides oversight for the development, execution and maintenance of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) by coaching and mentoring the team

Conducts reviews of the project to ensure that best practices are followed and to provide feedback to the team on their progress towards the overall project goal

Strategic, tactical and operational experience

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field required

6 years of experience in software development

Experience in software development methods

Prior experience in software development/technical design and project management skills preferred

Desired Skills:

Project Management

