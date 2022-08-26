Systems Admin

5+ Years IT and systems administration experience

– ICT Infrastructure Installation, support & maintenance

– Competent deploying and maintaining Linux servers

– CentOS, Debian, Ubuntu

– Familiar with all the elements of a LAMP stack

– Fair understanding of various hypervisor technologies and concepts

– Microsoft O365 (Exchange, Office, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive)

– Certifications Preferred: A+, N+, MCSE

– High level of networking competency. Good understanding of switching and routing concepts.

– CCNA/MTCNA very advantageous

– Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

– Willing to work overtime and weekends if required

– Hand’s on as the job will require physical installation work (cabling, cameras, computers etc

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A leading telecommmunications company

