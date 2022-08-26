Systems Admin

5+ Years IT and systems administration experience
– ICT Infrastructure Installation, support & maintenance
– Competent deploying and maintaining Linux servers
– CentOS, Debian, Ubuntu
– Familiar with all the elements of a LAMP stack
– Fair understanding of various hypervisor technologies and concepts
– Microsoft O365 (Exchange, Office, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive)
– Certifications Preferred: A+, N+, MCSE
– High level of networking competency. Good understanding of switching and routing concepts.
– CCNA/MTCNA very advantageous
– Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
– Willing to work overtime and weekends if required
– Hand’s on as the job will require physical installation work (cabling, cameras, computers etc

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A leading telecommmunications company

