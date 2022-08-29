Infrastructure Architect

To lead and manage the IT Infrastructure Architecture Team in developing a Group IT Infrastructure Architecture aligned to business strategy and technology direction, mapping solutions across all divisions and systems, validating proposed new systems and changes, developing architectural frameworks and policies and facilitating project prioritization. To identify new and emerging relevant technologies, methodologies and products and to evaluate their potential value to the company.

Requirements

Develops and implements technical architecture and standards for information systems; conducts trade studies to identify opportunities to leverage new technologies and business processes

Understand in-depth the server, networking, IT device and communication technology trends, emerging ideas, options and solutions available on how to evolve the capabilities and utilization within the firm

Understand how to optimize existing Infrastructure, including Private Cloud, aligned to a company Infrastructure strategy

Proactively and continuously investigate, monitor the current-state infrastructure usage and solutions in use, to identify gaps, limitations and come up with the required solutions and remediation

5 years strategic planning of critical Infrastructure in development

Designing and ratifying solutions from service providers to ensure the assets are relevant for 5-8 years.

1 year tactical planning and execution against operational plans

Ongoing alignment to Enterprise Architecture and business strategy

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field

15 years’ experience in IT, of which at least 5 years’ experience in a lead design role in large projects is desired

Experience in IT Solution Design / IT Operations / IT Outsourcing / IT Service Management

Architecture Certifications

Desired Skills:

enterprise architecture

infrastructure

