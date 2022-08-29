IT Devops Engineer

Aug 29, 2022

  • Red Hat experience and certifactes relating to Red Hat Enterprices
  • Unix Systems, Linux, Ubuntu
  • IP Networking, routing, network design, problem solving
  • Database Networking: MySQL, PostgreSQL
  • Implementation maintenance and solutions making use of Cloud Infrastructure services Azure
  • Linux Containers (Docker)
  • Kubernet/Openshift
  • Revision control systems GIT
  • Java Applications
  • Frameworks and Tools: Ansible, Puppet
  • Application Build Server (Jenkins) with CI/CD Fundamentals etc.
  • Per hour rates.

Desired Skills:

  • ruby
  • bash
  • Python
  • kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

IT Developer environments
Great Company

Learn more/Apply for this position