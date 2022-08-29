SAP BW Functional Analyst III at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

SAP BW Functional Analyst III

To develop and support the SAP BW data warehouse. Solution Development: Develop web and client-based decision support systems solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards, self-service channels and data extracts. Service Delivery: Support and maintenance of existing database and decision support systems. Coach and mentor both senior and junior staff.

Job Objectives

Solution Development:

Develop web and client based decision support solutions on the SAP BW platform, including reports, dashboards and data extracts.

The primary responsibility of the BW FA is to design solutions that run off the SAP BW platform. This involves taking requirements from various inputs, and translating those into technical design documents. There is also an expectation that the BW FA will develop solutions where capacity allows.

Creation of technical specs

Quality Control / Peer review of solutions developed

Proactive solution design for SAP BW system, not only responding to business requests

Development of BW content

Development of HANA content

Development and implementation of high volume batch and/or real time data loads.

Integration to various systems, both SAP and non-SAP

Service Delivery:

Support and maintain existing database and decision support systems including:

Troubleshoot data and system related issues

Identify problems and propose changes

Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues

Design & implement changes to existing systems

Design & implement new solutions

Talent Development:

Coach and mentor junior staff.

Qualifications 3yr Diploma/Degree or equivalent

Relevant SAP BW / HANA certification (advantageous)

Experience

Snr Functional Analyst:

5+ years experience:

Business Analysis – Desirable

Data Analysis – Essential

Business Intelligence Development – Essential

Retail – Desirable

Skills:

Essential 5+ years:

Advanced Excel Skills

Ability to extract data from relational databases and other data sources for analysis purposes.

Ability to analyse data and present findings in an efficient and accurate manner to all levels of the organisation

Knowledge and Skills

Snr Functional Analyst (III):

Essential -5+ years:

SAP BW Data Modelling, SAP Hana, Business/Systems analysis and Data Analysis

Essential – 3-5 years experience:

Business Intelligence / Decision Support, Data Warehousing, OLAP, ETL and integration

Desirable:

SAP Business Objects, Abap knowledge, data exploitation, SAP Buss Objects and Tabluea

Desired Skills:

SAP

BW

Functional

