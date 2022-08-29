Scrum Master

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Structure, plan and deliver on a portfolio of BI platform initiatives

Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from BI platform and the Clients resource pools

Establish and manage team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies

Ensure the delivery teams and / or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility

Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors, and other external teams

Work closely with leadership to define and prioritize the platform portfolio and product backlog. Own the delivery roadmap

Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues

Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process)

Qualifications and experience

Relevant qualification in Engineering or BSc IT preferable

Relevant IT / project management certifications would be advantageous

Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation

Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile / Scrum delivery management

Experience in project management / Team lead roles mandatory

Experience in delivering BI products preferable

7+ years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience

Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures

Competencies

Flexible and Adaptable – Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations

Courage – Stepping up to address difficult issues, saying what needs to be said

Manages Complexity – Demonstrated ability and proven record to make complex decisions

Ensures Accountability – Holding self and others accountable to meet commitments

Plans and Aligns – Planning and prioritizing work to meet commitments aligned to organizational goals

Cultivates Innovation by creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful

Client Focus – Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions

Drives Results – Consistently achieving results and meets deadlines, even under tough circumstances

Collaborates – Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives

Resilience – Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

DevOps

