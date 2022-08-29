My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Scrum Master to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Structure, plan and deliver on a portfolio of BI platform initiatives
- Assemble delivery scrum teams as required to deliver on the portfolio of initiatives from BI platform and the Clients resource pools
- Establish and manage team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies
- Ensure the delivery teams and / or development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility
- Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors, and other external teams
- Work closely with leadership to define and prioritize the platform portfolio and product backlog. Own the delivery roadmap
- Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues
- Support the leadership in bedding down and maturing the BI capability operating model (People and process)
Qualifications and experience
- Relevant qualification in Engineering or BSc IT preferable
- Relevant IT / project management certifications would be advantageous
- Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation
- Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile / Scrum delivery management
- Experience in project management / Team lead roles mandatory
- Experience in delivering BI products preferable
- 7+ years of Scrum Master and Technical delivery leadership experience
- Thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures
Competencies
- Flexible and Adaptable – Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations
- Courage – Stepping up to address difficult issues, saying what needs to be said
- Manages Complexity – Demonstrated ability and proven record to make complex decisions
- Ensures Accountability – Holding self and others accountable to meet commitments
- Plans and Aligns – Planning and prioritizing work to meet commitments aligned to organizational goals
- Cultivates Innovation by creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful
- Client Focus – Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions
- Drives Results – Consistently achieving results and meets deadlines, even under tough circumstances
- Collaborates – Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives
- Resilience – Rebounding from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
- DevOps