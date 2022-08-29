Senior .Net Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

The successful candidate will be responsible for operational and procedural functions and all surrounding interfaces. The role will involve project and business as usual development, the resolution of user issues and requests as well as maintenance of systems and related interfaces where required.
Skills and experience:
- Dot Framework (Version 4>)
- C#
- Linq (Language Inline Queries)
- Entity Framework
- MS SQL Server
- ASPNET MVC
- ASPNET WEBAPI
- REST services
- JSON
- Integration experience
- TFS / GIT experience
- F# / C (Functional & Design Programming advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Asp.Net
- API
- REST
- JSON
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree