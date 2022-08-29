Senior .Net Developer at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

The successful candidate will be responsible for operational and procedural functions and all surrounding interfaces. The role will involve project and business as usual development, the resolution of user issues and requests as well as maintenance of systems and related interfaces where required.

Skills and experience:

Dot Framework (Version 4>)

C#

Linq (Language Inline Queries)

Entity Framework

MS SQL Server

ASPNET MVC

ASPNET WEBAPI

REST services

JSON

Integration experience

TFS / GIT experience

F# / C (Functional & Design Programming advantageous)

Desired Skills:

.Net

Asp.Net

API

REST

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

