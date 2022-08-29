Senior Node.js Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Digital Platform providing cutting-edge Logistics software solutions seeks a highly skilled Senior Node.js Developer (Remote) with cloud services experience, whose core role will be to write backend APIs and backend services in Node.js and AWS. You must also have a strong sense of customer focus with strong problem-solving skills, have 7+ years’ experience using JavaScript/TypeScript/Node.js, 5+ years’ commercial experience building Web APIs and backend services, solid knowledge of Microservices architecture, AWS, Azure or Google Cloud experience, be familiar with backend build pipeline and tools. All applicants must have a solid reliable high-speed internet with the ability to do video teleconferencing daily – this is Non-Negotiable as this is a fully Remote role.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain APIs.

Design and architect Microservices.

Optimize Microservice’s communication layers.

Stay up-to-date on emerging code standards.

Maintain and implement code standards.

Mentor Junior and Intermediate Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

7+ Years in a related programming language such as JavaScript/TypeScript/Node.js.

5+ Years commercial experience building Web APIs and backend services.

Solid knowledge of Microservices architecture.

Cloud services experience, AWS, Azure or Google Cloud

Strong understanding of Unit Testing practice.

Familiarity with backend build pipelines and tools.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Must have solid reliable high-speed internet with ability to have video teleconferencing daily – Non-Negotiable.

Advantageous –

Working in a Scrum / Agile environment.

Experience with AWS.

Some Front-End experience and/or the desire to work in this area. At times you may need to help.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work independently or with a group.

Must have a strong sense of customer focus.

Ability to take accountability and entail great problem-solving skills.

Excellent people management and relationship management skills.

Must be results-driven.

Portray strong attention to detail, whilst maintaining efficiency.

Impressive planning, organisational and time management skills.

COMMENTS:

