Senior Software Engineer

A vacancy exists for a Senior Software Engineer in our client’s IT Department.

Main purpose of the role:

To design, develop and implement IT solutions including back-end services and database structures while leading a .Net development team.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing and building modular and scalable solutions that are optimised for re-use

Development of changes, fixes, integrations and new systems that will run efficiently and securely

Identify, prioritize and execute tasks in the software development life cycle

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting

Review and debug code

Providing consulting services to the business, team members and project teams to ensure optimal solutions that comply with WCBS solution principles and standards

Leading, guiding and coaching the development team

Ensure software is up-to-date with latest technologies

Minimum requirements and experience:

Minimum 7 years development experience

Proven C#.Net Core experience

Proven Angular Experience

MS-SQL experience

‘NoSQL’ experience would be advantageous

Mobile development and Web Services experience would be advantageous

Valid Code EB driver’s license without endorsements is essential

National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science

Competencies / behavioral dimensions:

Self-disciplined and self-motivated

Ability to multitask and prioritise

Must be able to work independently and perform under pressure

Excellent organizational and leadership skill

Customer Service ethic and excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

.net core

angular

sql

