Test Analyst – Gauteng Roodepoort

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB:
The primary function of the Test Analyst is to:
- Preparation and execution of Test Plans
- Testing of software aligned with company guidelines and standards
- UAT / Functional Testing to ensure that the delivered outputs align to the client requirements
The Test Analyst actively uses the software that he/she is testing, using every function and tool,
searching for results regarding performance, reliability, bugs and any other failures
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Grade 12
- ISTQB Foundation Certification in Software Testing
- IT Qualification relevant tertiary degree or diploma will be an advantage
- Previous experience with software testing specifically with UAT and Functional testing
- Experience with quality assurance processes and modern testing methodologies within a software development environment
- Experience with Defect-tracking tools and Database Concepts.
- Experience within Insurance / InsurTech or Financial Services / FinTech will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- UAT
- Functional Testing