ISP Network Specialist – Gauteng Bryanston

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE
- Day to day internal networking maintenance as well as the design of customer networks as your technical expertise as a Senior Network Engineer.
- Is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist.
- You will also take the lead in planning, spec’ing and building network solutions, maintain the national network whilst ensuring proper configuration and deployments of ISP or customer networking equipment.
- Take the lead in planning, spec’ing and building of network solutions for customers.
- Maintain the national network.
- Undertake data network fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area environments.
- Ensure proper configuration and deployment of ISP or customer networking equipment while adhering to company standards and practices.
- Liaise with implementation team, Network Engineers and Service Desk Agents on a regular basis.
MINIMUM REQUIREMETNS
Qualifications
- Matric Grade 12
- Information Technology Diploma
- N+ and A+
- CCNA
- CCNP Cisco Certified Network Professional (preferable)
- ISP Network Engineer-Minimum 7 years’ proven work experience in a similar role
- HCIA / HCIP (preferable)
- JNCIA
- MTCNA/MTCRE (Mikrotik)
Experience & Skills
- Minimum 7 years’ proven work experience in a similar role – ISP Network Engineer, Network Administration and Maintenance
- Juniper, Cisco and Fortinet SD-WAN experience essential.
- Thorough understanding of switching, routing and their related technologies.
- BGP, OSPF and ISIS champion.
- TCP/IP, IP Addressing (v4) and DNS.
- Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture.
- Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
- Must be well spoken, have a good command of the English language and must be able to deal with customers in a professional manner.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
ISP