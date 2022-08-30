ISP Network Specialist – Gauteng Bryanston

Aug 30, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE

  • Day to day internal networking maintenance as well as the design of customer networks as your technical expertise as a Senior Network Engineer.
  • Is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist.
  • You will also take the lead in planning, spec’ing and building network solutions, maintain the national network whilst ensuring proper configuration and deployments of ISP or customer networking equipment.
  • Take the lead in planning, spec’ing and building of network solutions for customers.
  • Maintain the national network.
  • Undertake data network fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area environments.
  • Ensure proper configuration and deployment of ISP or customer networking equipment while adhering to company standards and practices.
  • Liaise with implementation team, Network Engineers and Service Desk Agents on a regular basis.

MINIMUM REQUIREMETNS

Qualifications

  • Matric Grade 12
  • Information Technology Diploma
  • N+ and A+
  • CCNA
  • CCNP Cisco Certified Network Professional (preferable)
  • ISP Network Engineer-Minimum 7 years’ proven work experience in a similar role
  • HCIA / HCIP (preferable)
  • JNCIA
  • MTCNA/MTCRE (Mikrotik)

Experience & Skills

  • Minimum 7 years’ proven work experience in a similar role – ISP Network Engineer, Network Administration and Maintenance
  • Juniper, Cisco and Fortinet SD-WAN experience essential.
  • Thorough understanding of switching, routing and their related technologies.
  • BGP, OSPF and ISIS champion.
  • TCP/IP, IP Addressing (v4) and DNS.
  • Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture.
  • Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
  • Must be well spoken, have a good command of the English language and must be able to deal with customers in a professional manner.

Desired Skills:

  • CCNA
  • CCNP
  • ISP
  • HCIA
  • HCIP
  • Juniper
  • CISCO
  • Fortinet
  • SD-WAN
  • Switching
  • Routing
  • BGP
  • OSPF
  • ISIS Champion
  • TCP/IP
  • IP addressing v.4
  • DNS
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • QOS
  • VPN

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

ISP

