Java Developer R2

A day in your new life includes : developing, deploying and monitoring new and existing micro-services within the various platforms or within the platforms of customers. An amazing opportunity for both Intermediate and Senior Java Developers who seek challenge and growth and remote working !
Key responsibilities
- Develop defect free code.
- Function within an agile team.
- Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.
- Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.
- Deliver on sprint commitments.
- Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.
- Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.
- Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.
- Share knowledge with team members.
- Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.
- Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.
Key skills/experience:
- Java Development within a production environment ( 4 – 8 years )
- Unit Testing / TDD
- Spring Framework / Spring Boot
- GIT
- Rest Web Services
- JPA / Hibernate
- Database Design and Performance
- Microservices / Strong Modular Design
Nice to haves but not crucial :
- MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo
- Kubernetes
- Hazelcast
- J2EE Web Development
- NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
- PHP (WordPress Modules)
- Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs
- HTML5 Module and Themes
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- TDD
- GIT
- JPA
- Hybrid
- Remote
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Bonus and flexi hours