Java Developer R2

A day in your new life includes : developing, deploying and monitoring new and existing micro-services within the various platforms or within the platforms of customers. An amazing opportunity for both Intermediate and Senior Java Developers who seek challenge and growth and remote working !

Key responsibilities

Develop defect free code.

Function within an agile team.

Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.

Deliver on sprint commitments.

Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.

Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.

Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.

Share knowledge with team members.

Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.

Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.

Key skills/experience:

Java Development within a production environment ( 4 – 8 years )

Unit Testing / TDD

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

GIT

Rest Web Services

JPA / Hibernate

Database Design and Performance

Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Nice to haves but not crucial :

MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo

Kubernetes

Hazelcast

J2EE Web Development

NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)

PHP (WordPress Modules)

Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs

HTML5 Module and Themes

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java 8

TDD

GIT

JPA

Hybrid

Remote

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Bonus and flexi hours

