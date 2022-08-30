Junior-Intermediate Software Developer at Geotab Africa

Geotab Africa is looking to employ an individual that will fulfil the role of Junior-Intermediate Software Developer. You will work with other Developers and Project Managers throughout the software development life cycle. In this role, you should be a team player with an eye for detail and problem-solving skills.

Minimum Requirements:

IT/Software Development Diploma / BSc Computer Science or related qualification

Microsoft certification would be advantageous

Work Experience:

12-36 months experience

Technologies:

C#

LINQ

ASP MVC

HTML, JavaScript & CSS

JQuery KnockoutJS / AngularJS

Cross-Platform Mobile Development

MSSQL Server

.Net Core

NodeJS

Personality:

Good communicator

Self-motivated

Able to take initiative and work without supervision

Strong problem solving skills are required

Roles:

The successful applicant will be employed as a Junior-Intermediate Software Developer and report to the Managing Director.

Responsibilities:

The successful applicant will be required to maintain and add new requirements to, web-based, mobile and windows-based applications

Testing

Support

About The Employer:

Geotab Africa provides businesses of all sizes, with an open platform fleet management solution that ensures safer driving and higher productivity levels from their mobile assets and workforce.

This is Management by Measurement, through “Smarter Tracking for Smarter Fleets”, premium tracking at affordable prices.

We have an extensive footprint across Africa and the Middle East, ensuring you can manage and monitor any fleet from anywhere in the world. Customized to cover your fleet needs today, and scalable to cover your needs tomorrow.

