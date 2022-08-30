Mid-Senior Business Analyst (JHB, DBN & CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SERVE as a liaison between key enterprise customers and the Project team, to analyse, understand & convert customer needs into business requirements utilising your expertise to be the next Mid-Senior Business Analyst sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You will do this through a structured process of requirement elicitation, modelling the as-is and to-be processes in industry standard notation and creating various artefacts that is required by the project, e.g., Business Case, Project Initiation Document, Business Requirement Specification, Functional Requirement and Solution Design Document. You will also be involved in User Acceptance Testing, assist in Test Plans and guide users to ensure that the designed solution meets business requirements. You will need Matric/Grade 12, an IT related qualification and preferably an FTI BA Diploma, have 3-5 years BA projects experience including Business Process Modelling, traceability and Quality Management techniques, Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping, proficiency in using Microsoft Visio diagramming tool & SharePoint skills.

DUTIES:

Build sound professional relationships and confidence amongst clients, credibility with Development teams and other internal stakeholders.

Gather and interpret requirements from Key Enterprise customers within Business Analysis frameworks.

Participate in the solution design process by working with the broader Project team within assigned solution projects.

Create business requirements specifications and functional specifications.

Perform quality assurance such as Test Pack creation, conduct demonstrations.

Define the success criteria, using scenario testing and test cases, to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification, while administering user acceptance testing.

Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using diagrammatic representations.

Investigate and keep abreast of products within scope, as well as underlying technology infrastructure and operational procedures where applicable.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12 essential.

IT Qualification (Certification, Diploma, Degree).

BA Certification, preferably FTI Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in projects as a Business Analyst.

Previous experience as a BA or demonstrable experience in eliciting business requirements and process modelling.

Communicating with clients and eliciting and facilitating requirement workshops.

Business Process Modeling, traceability and Quality Management techniques.

Exposure to Case Modelling using Case Management Modelling Notation (CMMN) preferable.

Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping.

Proficient in using Microsoft Visio diagramming tool.

Appropriate SharePoint skills.

Implement practices for gathering, reviewing and analysing data requirements.

Prioritising requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups.

Advantageous –

OpenText product experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem solving and critical thinking.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong customer facing/customer service skills.

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Can manage sensitive and sometimes confidential information.

Self-motivation and able to take responsibility.

Ability to manage and prioritise tasks and time efficiently.

Demonstrates initiative and has a proactive approach to daily tasks.

