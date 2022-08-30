RPG Developer

Roles and Responsibilities: Critical Competencies
- Ability to work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Communication Skills (verbal, listening & written)
- Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) framework
- IT Technical SkillsKnowledge of Banking / Financial & Credit Card industry
- Planning Skills
- Problem Solving Skills
- Quality Assurance Skills
- Results & deadline-driven
- SQL SKills
- Testing Skills
- Webservices Skills
- XML Skills
Key Result Areas
Developing Code
- Understand and translate business requirements by following code standards
- Estimate time taken for that requirement
- Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions as a
- means of finding the best result for the business
- Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of
- specifications in terms of development requirements
- Fix bugs with a minimal return from Testers
- Review of code
Unit Testing
- Check code standards
- Check high-level functionality before implementing to IT testing
- Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards
- Provide test results for implementation
Communication
- Discuss with Testers with regard to bug fixing
- Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes
- Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide
- feedback on specifications
- Interact with users regarding issues, queries, bugs
Implementation
- Generate change document/implementation plan
- Prepare change in ALDON
Application Support
- Analyze user and business requirements to ascertain if they are within the existing
- system framework
- Provide technical solutions to the business specification
- Provide application support for all systems
- Available for after-hours standby
Customer
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by
- providing advice and assistance
- Create an understanding of the ??real?? versus ??perceived?? need through experience and
- expertise while complying with company policies legislation and regulations
- Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone
- communications and/or face to face meetings
- Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
- Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times