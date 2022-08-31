Android Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Aug 31, 2022

This position reports to the Mobile Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Help design, develop and refine new features
  • Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
  • Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
  • Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

The skills we need:

  • Be accountable
  • Creative
  • Solution oriented
  • Flexible
  • Take pride in your work

Qualifications & Experience:

  • A computer science or engineering degree (or equivalent experience)
  • At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android written in Kotlin, Java experience a bonus.
  • Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals.
  • Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles.
  • Experience with Fragments.
  • Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
  • Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
  • Experience working with unit test frameworks (JUnit, Mockito, etc.).
  • Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (Retrofit, glide).
  • Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
  • Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail.
  • Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
  • Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Robot Framework.
  • Any iOS native development experience is a bonus.

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile
  • Android
  • Kotlin
  • Java

