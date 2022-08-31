Role Purpose:
The project involves designing and developing the product recommendation models in ADAM. The skills will require the resource can operate as a “full-stack” data scientist
Technologies:
- GCP/AWS/Azure
- Docker
- Gitlab/GitHub
- Python
- SQL
Experience Required
- 2+ years of development experience.
- 3+ years of practical machine learning and data science experience.
- Highly proficient in SQL (both SQL & Python & Unix).
- Familiar with Google Cloud Platform and Python programming language.
- Experience with spark big data environments.
- Excellent data modelling and analytical skills.
- ML frameworks and libraires (e.g.: scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Keras)
- Creating Pipelines and Scaling ML Models
- Agile Framework
Skills:
- Strong Programming Skills
- Data Engineering
- Data Modelling
- DevOps (CI/CD)
- Database Management Systems
- Unix Scripting
Responsibilities
- Determine System/Cloud requirements for model deployment
- Feature Engineering
- Data Preparation and Processing
- Data Cleansing
- Train and Develop Models
- Productionize and Maintain Models in Production
- Maintain Models in Production
- Put architecture, systems, best practices, governance in place to ensure smooth deployment of models in production
- Deployment Automation
- Configuration Management
- Testing incl Unit Testing and Integration Testing
- Design and Implement end to end production pipelines
- Performance Monitoring (Platform and Model performance)
- Infrastructure Setup and Configuration for DevOps pipeline
- Model Validation and Monitoring
