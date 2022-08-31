Data Scientist

Role Purpose:

The project involves designing and developing the product recommendation models in ADAM. The skills will require the resource can operate as a “full-stack” data scientist

Technologies:

GCP/AWS/Azure

Docker

Gitlab/GitHub

Python

SQL

Experience Required

2+ years of development experience.

3+ years of practical machine learning and data science experience.

Highly proficient in SQL (both SQL & Python & Unix).

Familiar with Google Cloud Platform and Python programming language.

Experience with spark big data environments.

Excellent data modelling and analytical skills.

ML frameworks and libraires (e.g.: scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Keras)

Creating Pipelines and Scaling ML Models

Agile Framework

Skills:

Strong Programming Skills

Data Engineering

Data Modelling

DevOps (CI/CD)

Database Management Systems

Unix Scripting

Responsibilities

Determine System/Cloud requirements for model deployment

Feature Engineering

Data Preparation and Processing

Data Cleansing

Train and Develop Models

Productionize and Maintain Models in Production

Maintain Models in Production

Put architecture, systems, best practices, governance in place to ensure smooth deployment of models in production

Deployment Automation

Configuration Management

Testing incl Unit Testing and Integration Testing

Design and Implement end to end production pipelines

Performance Monitoring (Platform and Model performance)

Infrastructure Setup and Configuration for DevOps pipeline

Model Validation and Monitoring

Role Purpose:The project involves designing and developing the product recommendation models in ADAM. The skills will require the resource can operate as a “full-stack” data scientistTechnologies:

GCP/AWS/Azure

Docker

Gitlab/GitHub

Python

SQL

Experience Required

2+ years of development experience.

3+ years of practical machine learning and data science experience.

Highly proficient in SQL (both SQL & Python & Unix).

Familiar with Google Cloud Platform and Python programming language.

Experience with spark big data environments.

Excellent data modelling and analytical skills.

ML frameworks and libraires (e.g.: scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Keras)

Creating Pipelines and Scaling ML Models

Agile Framework

Skills:

Strong Programming Skills

Data Engineering

Data Modelling

DevOps (CI/CD)

Database Management Systems

Unix Scripting

Responsibilities

Determine System/Cloud requirements for model deployment

Feature Engineering

Data Preparation and Processing

Data Cleansing

Train and Develop Models

Productionize and Maintain Models in Production

Maintain Models in Production

Put architecture, systems, best practices, governance in place to ensure smooth deployment of models in production

Deployment Automation

Configuration Management

Testing incl Unit Testing and Integration Testing

Design and Implement end to end production pipelines

Performance Monitoring (Platform and Model performance)

Infrastructure Setup and Configuration for DevOps pipeline

Model Validation and Monitoring

Desired Skills:

• GCP/AWS/Azure

• Docker

• Gitlab/GitHub

• Python

• SQL

• Agile Framework

Learn more/Apply for this position