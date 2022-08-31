Data Scientist

Aug 31, 2022

Role Purpose:
The project involves designing and developing the product recommendation models in ADAM. The skills will require the resource can operate as a “full-stack” data scientist

Technologies:

  • GCP/AWS/Azure
  • Docker
  • Gitlab/GitHub
  • Python
  • SQL

Experience Required

  • 2+ years of development experience.
  • 3+ years of practical machine learning and data science experience.
  • Highly proficient in SQL (both SQL & Python & Unix).
  • Familiar with Google Cloud Platform and Python programming language.
  • Experience with spark big data environments.
  • Excellent data modelling and analytical skills.
  • ML frameworks and libraires (e.g.: scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Keras)
  • Creating Pipelines and Scaling ML Models
  • Agile Framework

Skills:

  • Strong Programming Skills
  • Data Engineering
  • Data Modelling
  • DevOps (CI/CD)
  • Database Management Systems
  • Unix Scripting

Responsibilities

  • Determine System/Cloud requirements for model deployment
  • Feature Engineering
  • Data Preparation and Processing
  • Data Cleansing
  • Train and Develop Models
  • Productionize and Maintain Models in Production
  • Maintain Models in Production
  • Put architecture, systems, best practices, governance in place to ensure smooth deployment of models in production
  • Deployment Automation
  • Configuration Management
  • Testing incl Unit Testing and Integration Testing
  • Design and Implement end to end production pipelines
  • Performance Monitoring (Platform and Model performance)
  • Infrastructure Setup and Configuration for DevOps pipeline
  • Model Validation and Monitoring

Role Purpose:The project involves designing and developing the product recommendation models in ADAM. The skills will require the resource can operate as a “full-stack” data scientistTechnologies:

  • GCP/AWS/Azure
  • Docker
  • Gitlab/GitHub
  • Python
  • SQL

Experience Required

  • 2+ years of development experience.
  • 3+ years of practical machine learning and data science experience.
  • Highly proficient in SQL (both SQL & Python & Unix).
  • Familiar with Google Cloud Platform and Python programming language.
  • Experience with spark big data environments.
  • Excellent data modelling and analytical skills.
  • ML frameworks and libraires (e.g.: scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Keras)
  • Creating Pipelines and Scaling ML Models
  • Agile Framework

Skills:

  • Strong Programming Skills
  • Data Engineering
  • Data Modelling
  • DevOps (CI/CD)
  • Database Management Systems
  • Unix Scripting

Responsibilities

  • Determine System/Cloud requirements for model deployment
  • Feature Engineering
  • Data Preparation and Processing
  • Data Cleansing
  • Train and Develop Models
  • Productionize and Maintain Models in Production
  • Maintain Models in Production
  • Put architecture, systems, best practices, governance in place to ensure smooth deployment of models in production
  • Deployment Automation
  • Configuration Management
  • Testing incl Unit Testing and Integration Testing
  • Design and Implement end to end production pipelines
  • Performance Monitoring (Platform and Model performance)
  • Infrastructure Setup and Configuration for DevOps pipeline
  • Model Validation and Monitoring

Desired Skills:

  • • GCP/AWS/Azure
  • • Docker
  • • Gitlab/GitHub
  • • Python
  • • SQL
  • • Agile Framework

Learn more/Apply for this position