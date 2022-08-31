Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Core Skills:
- Knowledge of SOLID software development principles
- Experienced in the use and application of Design Patterns in software Development
- Solid base of C++ and development with C++ for Unreal Engine in specific
- Fluent in use of UE Blueprints, and able to articulate when Blueprints vs. C++ should be used
- Solid understanding of Unreal Engine Architecture
- Experience creating plugins for Unreal Engine
- Experience creating custom editor tools in Unreal Engine
- Solid foundation in 3D Math application and use in real-time development
- Experience with third-party SDK integration
- Experience with web servicer integration within UE.
- Unreal Engine performance profiling experience
- Proficient in one or more of the following areas: Gameplay, Game Physics, AI, GAS, UI/UX
“Would be nice” skills:
- Prior experience in the Games Industry
- Experienced with Continuous Integration / Continuous Development
- Able to articulate the DevOps Pipeline
- Prior exposure to Microsoft PlayFab API and Integration
- Cloud development experience (Preferably with Azure)
- SDE Unreal Developer Generalist
Description:
- Develop code for gaming and/or simulation industries.
- Delivering industry standard quality code.
- Design and implement software architecture modules for ongoing or new projects.
- Debug and fix existing issues in already existing codebases.
- Provide solutions for new features implementations in ongoing projects.
- Ability to mentor fellow colleagues.
- Ability to receive feedback from your colleagues.
Requirements:
- 2+ XP with UE4
- UE5 XP
- Knowledge of SOLID principles in software development.
- Knowledge of software design patterns.
- Solid bases of C++ / Solid bases of Unreal C++
- Blueprints / C++ development experience.
- Solid bases of UE architecture.
- Creation of UE custom plugins.
- Create custom editor tools UE.
- Solid bases 3D Math.
- Experience with third-party SDK integration.
- Experience with web servicer integration within UE.
- UE profiling and optimization experience.
- Proficient in one or more of the following areas: Gameplay, physics, AI, GAS, UI, Networking. SDE – Ureal AI
Extra Requirements:
- Experience designing and implementing AI systems
- Knowledge and experience implementing AI techniques (GAOP, HTN, Utility AI, Priority Queues, etc.).
