Front End Developer (React, JavaScript) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Blackheath

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding talents & ability to design exceptional digital visuals as a Front End Developer is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Immersive Digital Solutions in Joburg to help enhance its XR based training platform. Your role will include app and web UI design, developing tools and features to further improve users’ experience while ensuring designs are responsive & multi-platform compatible. The successful candidate must possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or equivalent, have at least 2 years’ experience building apps including skills such as React, JavaScript, Java for Android, HTML, CSS, Expo, React Native, RESTful Services and APIs.

DUTIES:

App and web UI design/implementation.

Work closely with clients/users to determine optimal user flow.

Develop tools and features to enhance the users’ experience.

Ensure designs are responsive and multi-platform compatible.

Optimize for functionality, aesthetic, speed, scalability.

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc. Comp Sci or similar.

Programming Languages: HTML & CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Java for Android.

Frameworks: Expo, React, React Native or similar.

Experience with RESTful services and APIs.

2 Years’ experience in building apps.

Written and verbal communication skills.

