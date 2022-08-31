Junior Test Automation Technician

Purpose of the Position:

Responsible for developing automated test scripts and manage the activities surrounding automated testing.

In this role you will be responsible for writing, reviewing, and maintaining automated test scripts and managing test cases. You will be required to work with little supervision and will be challenged with continually improving the Automation Process and Standards.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Test planning and test case automation.

Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.

Create and execute automated test plans on demand.

Manage automated script storage and versioning.

Analyse project documentation to build an understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.

3 years tester experience.

1 years’ experience in automated tools and testing.

1 years test analyst experience.

1 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.

Familiarity with UML modelling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or JavaScript.

Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Centre.

Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.

Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Centre.

Personal Profile:

Self-starter with a passion for software testing.

Analytical with strong problem-solving abilities.

Organized, structured and attention to detail.

Pro-active and ability to work independently

Work well under pressure in a fast paced and dynamic project environment.

Good time management skills.

Good communication skills (both written and verbal).

Ability to work in a team or alone.

Ability to self-manage and work from home.

Purpose of the Position:

Responsible for developing automated test scripts and manage the activities surrounding automated testing.

In this role you will be responsible for writing, reviewing, and maintaining automated test scripts and managing test cases. You will be required to work with little supervision and will be challenged with continually improving the Automation Process and Standards.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Test planning and test case automation.

Plan and create all master data required for automated test scripts.

Create and execute automated test plans on demand.

Manage automated script storage and versioning.

Analyse project documentation to build an understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.

3 years tester experience.

1 years’ experience in automated tools and testing.

1 years test analyst experience.

1 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.

Familiarity with UML modelling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy, Scala or JavaScript.

Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Centre.

Experience with test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.

Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Centre.

Personal Profile:

Self-starter with a passion for software testing.

Analytical with strong problem-solving abilities.

Organized, structured and attention to detail.

Pro-active and ability to work independently

Work well under pressure in a fast paced and dynamic project environment.

Good time management skills.

Good communication skills (both written and verbal).

Ability to work in a team or alone.

Ability to self-manage and work from home.

Desired Skills:

Junior Test Automation Technician

SDLC

test execution and reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position