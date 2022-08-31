Senior Python Engineer

This position reports to the respective team’s manager.

As a Software Engineer, you will be someone whose expertise directly translates into the development of robust software in the e-commerce domain. You will have the opportunity to implement best practices to improve existing software and participate in the development of new features. While we don’t promote after-hours work as part of the regular workday, we run a 24/7 business with the need to keep systems up and running. Software Engineers are expected to provide after-hours support on a rotational basis to resolve critical system issues.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with your team

Keep up to date with technology trends

Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale

Strong focus on making [URL Removed] the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer

Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team

The skills we need:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering or equivalent experience in software development.

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

5 to 10 years in a software development role

Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

Experience with SQL database systems

Experience with development in a Linux environment

Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Python, Java or C#

Open to diversifying language skill set

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

JavaScript, React, jQuery, C#

MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL

Memcached, Redis

Message Brokers, Queues and PubSub systems (e.g. Kafka and RabbitMQ)

Containerisation (e.g. Docker)

Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

AWS, GCP, Azure

