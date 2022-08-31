Senior Python Engineer

Aug 31, 2022

This position reports to the respective team’s manager.

As a Software Engineer, you will be someone whose expertise directly translates into the development of robust software in the e-commerce domain. You will have the opportunity to implement best practices to improve existing software and participate in the development of new features. While we don’t promote after-hours work as part of the regular workday, we run a 24/7 business with the need to keep systems up and running. Software Engineers are expected to provide after-hours support on a rotational basis to resolve critical system issues.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
  • Architect and design solutions with your team
  • Keep up to date with technology trends
  • Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale
  • Strong focus on making [URL Removed] the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer
  • Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team

The skills we need:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
  • Solid quantitative skills
  • Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people
  • Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
  • Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering or equivalent experience in software development.
  • A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
  • 5 to 10 years in a software development role
  • Experience in writing robust, efficient production code
  • Experience with SQL database systems
  • Experience with development in a Linux environment
  • Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Python, Java or C#
  • Open to diversifying language skill set
  • Experience in the following will be advantageous:
  • JavaScript, React, jQuery, C#
  • MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL
  • Memcached, Redis
  • Message Brokers, Queues and PubSub systems (e.g. Kafka and RabbitMQ)
  • Containerisation (e.g. Docker)
  • Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)
  • GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
  • AWS, GCP, Azure

