Senior Python Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This position reports to the respective team’s manager.
As a Software Engineer, you will be someone whose expertise directly translates into the development of robust software in the e-commerce domain. You will have the opportunity to implement best practices to improve existing software and participate in the development of new features. While we don’t promote after-hours work as part of the regular workday, we run a 24/7 business with the need to keep systems up and running. Software Engineers are expected to provide after-hours support on a rotational basis to resolve critical system issues.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
- Architect and design solutions with your team
- Keep up to date with technology trends
- Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale
- Strong focus on making [URL Removed] the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer
- Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team
The skills we need:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
- Solid quantitative skills
- Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people
- Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering or equivalent experience in software development.
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
- 5 to 10 years in a software development role
- Experience in writing robust, efficient production code
- Experience with SQL database systems
- Experience with development in a Linux environment
- Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Python, Java or C#
- Open to diversifying language skill set
- Experience in the following will be advantageous:
- JavaScript, React, jQuery, C#
- MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL
- Memcached, Redis
- Message Brokers, Queues and PubSub systems (e.g. Kafka and RabbitMQ)
- Containerisation (e.g. Docker)
- Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)
- GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
- AWS, GCP, Azure
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Python Engineering
- Python Development
- Software Engineering