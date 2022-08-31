Software Engineer

JUNIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER – Gain GLOBAL MARKET reach developing CAD software for an unprecedented, TRULY INTEGRATED infrastructure design platform – Cape Town, Remote – up to R50K Per Month

This is a phenomenal opportunity for a JUNIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER to gain INTERNATIONAL exposure developing CAD software for a TRULY INTEGRATED infrastructure design module suite that is unprecedented on the South African market, propelling the Civil Engineering and Design industries into the digital space.

Tech Stack: C++, Visual Studio, DirectX, OpenGL, Parasolid, 3D modelling math.

This permanent opportunity is based in Cape Town, paying up to R50K Per Month. It is a hybrid opportunity with minimal office visits.

THE COMPANY

MARKET LEADING, SPECIALIST SOFTWARE COMPANY has significant establishment in the global market and is launching the Civil Engineering industry into the modern digital world. This HIGHLY ESTABLISHED SOFTWARE COMPANY is breaking South African ground by applying open standards and workflows on a digital design space to allow seamless data integration for stakeholders’ company- and project-specific needs. This client-centric company has an extensive history of being devoted to meeting and surpassing the needs of their clients with real-time continuous growth and development of their state-of-the-art products.

THE ROLE

As the JUNIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER, you will use your strong C++ development skills to develop new features and enhancements for optimized 3D visualization functionality for company commercial products. You will design critical CAD software to enable global users to optimize effective solutions for client company-specific design needs. Your scope will encompass the entire software life cycle from design, development, documentation, testing, and maintenance of the innovative company products.

THE REQUIREMENTS

Bachelors or Relevant Degree in Computer Science.

3 Years’ C++ experience in MFC/ Visual Studio environment (SCRUM methodologies).

Strong Computer graphics knowledge.

Strong knowledge of GPU programming and parallel computing.

Strong knowledge of DirectX and 3D CAD visualization.

