BI Developer (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the Retail BI Development team of a renowned Investment Firm seeking the expertise of a proactive, meticulous and strong problem-solving BI Developer. You will be responsible for the systems that support client investment reporting and screening functionality. You will also develop integration solutions using T-SQL, SSIS and other vendor integration tools, ETL Development and maintain existing SSRS and QlikView report definitions to present the data. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in Information Science or related technical discipline, have 5-8 years’ SQL experience – stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc. and proficiency with SSIS, C#, Scala, SSRS, QlikView and knowledge of financial concepts and terms.

DUTIES:

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand user requirements.

Develop integration solutions using T-SQL, SSIS and other vendor integration tools.

ETL Development to load Data Warehouse.

Maintain existing SSRS and QlikView report definitions to present the data.

Support existing integration and reporting solutions in the production environment by analysing problems reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Testing and deployment of new development.

1st Line Support for nightly Data Warehouse integration (on a rotational basis).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Information Science or related technical discipline.

Experience/Skills –

5-8 Years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) is essential.

Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS, C#, Scala).

Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, QlikView or similar).

Working experience with relational and dimensional database structures.

Working experience with design and development of data marts and data warehouses.

Interacting with business users to understand requirements and producing solutions.

Knowledge of financial concepts and terms and interested in attending courses to improve business knowledge.

Advantageous –

Experience creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS).

AWS Cloud implementation.

Jira and GitLab.

Exposure to PostgreSQL and Power BI.

Financial Services industry experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail and quality.

Problem solving.

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Able to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Can work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical skills.

Good communication.

