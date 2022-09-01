Chief Data System Engineer – Gauteng Brummeria

Reporting to the Managing Director, the successful candidate will design and

implement a high-performance computing environment and data management system

aligned with global standards for Earth observation data that enables the storage,

processing, discovery and access, archiving and curation of satellite data and derived

information products acquired and developed by SANSA.

The candidate must have the following qualifications and experience:

? A BSc Honours degree in Systems Engineering, Computer Science, Computer

Systems or related qualification;

? A Master’s degree in Systems Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Systems

or related qualification will be an added advantage;

? Solid background (hands-on) on designing and software development of large

scale complex computer systems using any of the modern programming

languages (e.g. Java, C/C++, Python, Javascript);

? Successfully managed a software development team/s working on large and

complex computer systems;

? 10 years as a Senior Systems Engineer, Software Engineer or similar experience;

? + 5 as head of technical systems team (management position);

? Experience in agile methodology, DevOps and scrum will be an added advantage;

and

? Knowledge of managing a hybrid computing environment, i.e. mixture of onpremise and cloud resources.

They must have skills and knowledge of:

Knowledge of modern system design architectures (e.g. Containerisation and

Orchestration (Kubernettes));

o Understanding of Computer networks and Security

o Hardware virtualization and clustering technologies

o Storage systems – short term and long term storage systems (backup

technologies)

o Systems hosting infrastructure and life-cycle management

o Applications and intergration architectures

and preferraby AWS;

Preferably, having a solid software development background will be beneficial,

using any of modern programming languages (e.g Python, Java, Javascript,

C/C++);

of working, such as leading fast-paced teams by applying DevOps (XOps) and

Agile Methodologies; and

requires – leading by example.

Responsibilities will include, but not limited to:

Design and manage a high-performance Earth observation Data Centre;

Data management;

Operationalisation and performance of Data Systems;

Risk management and compliance; and

People management.

Background verification, including criminal record, credit checks, security clearances,

qualification and citizenship checks as well as competency assessment and psychometric

testing, may form part of the selection process.

