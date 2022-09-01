Coordinator Operational Systems Support at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To maximise Agent Performance and the effectiveness of campaigns in the Collections and Recoveries Divisions (Business Support Centre for Retail and Business Bank) through: Providing operational and tactical systems support for all campaign management activities.

* Implement and maintain dialler strategies and real-time monitoring of all outbound dialling campaigns.

* Monitoring Agent performance and productivity.

* Providing insights on campaign activities to inform managerial decision making

Experience

MINIMUM:

* At least 3 years’ experience in dialler campaign management

Ideal:

* 3+ years dialler campaign management experience

* Experience with utilising Microsoft Excel and Access or other data base systems (SQL, Oracle, etc.)

* Contact centre environment

* Analytical responsibilities or experience with predictive diallers

* Leadership capabilities

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Management or Commerce

Knowledge

MINIMUM:

* Dialler software, including technical knowledge of business support systems

* Predictive dialling systems and associated telephony systems

Ideal:

* Client Engagement and Support policies and procedures

* Regulations relating to predictive diallers

* Contact centre software tools i.e. Avaya, CMS

* Technical knowledge of telecom hardware (PBX, ISDN)

* AWS

Profile description: Skills

* Communications Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Problem solving skills

* Analytical Skills

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Competencies

* Deciding and Initiating Action

* Adapting and Responding to Change

* Analysing

* Presenting and Communicating Information

* Planning and Organising

* Working with People

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

Planning

organizing and coordination skills

Analytical and problem solving skills

