Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT Degree / Diploma
- 5 years experience in DevOps Engineering
- Previous Development experience
- Must come from fast-moving ops space
- Experience in C# development (intermediate)
- Have API experience
- Experience in Azure DevOps repo’s and pipelines
- Strong SQL experience
Hybrid working model – required to go to the office 3 times per week.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- DevOps
- API
- Azure DevOps