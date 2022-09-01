DevOps Engineer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT Degree / Diploma

5 years experience in DevOps Engineering

Previous Development experience

Must come from fast-moving ops space

Experience in C# development (intermediate)

Have API experience

Experience in Azure DevOps repo’s and pipelines

Strong SQL experience

Hybrid working model – required to go to the office 3 times per week.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

DevOps

API

Azure DevOps

