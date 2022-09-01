DevOps Engineer

Sep 1, 2022

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.
What we are looking for:

  • Completed IT Degree / Diploma

  • 5 years experience in DevOps Engineering

  • Previous Development experience

  • Must come from fast-moving ops space

  • Experience in C# development (intermediate)

  • Have API experience

  • Experience in Azure DevOps repo’s and pipelines

  • Strong SQL experience

Hybrid working model – required to go to the office 3 times per week.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • DevOps
  • API
  • Azure DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position