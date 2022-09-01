Junior Web Developer at AVBOB – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Sep 1, 2022

AVBOB, AFRICA’S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCE SOCIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCE AND BURIAL SOLUTION, HAS A VACANCY FOR: JUNIOR WEB DEVELOPER.

The above-mentioned position exists within ICT department.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

Responsible for the design, development, testing, implementation and maintenance of a variety of software solutions from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

  • Responsible for the design, development and support of Web Services, produce industry leading WEB applications
  • Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.
  • Ensure you keep yourself up-to-date with modern software engineering practices and technologies and be enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.
  • To play a pivotal role within the development team and to mentor and coach junior developers by assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.
  • Strive to create visually appealing Web applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.
  • Responsible for the design, development and support of Web services and applications in a team.
  • Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.
  • To evaluate business critical change request for new or modified programs.
  • Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes and corrections.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

  • Bachelors degree in an Information Technology
  • Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript , JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.
  • Microsoft Web stack(MVC , C#, VB.net, razor , IIS , ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)
  • [URL Removed] Frameworks.
  • Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices. Solid
  • Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL and SQL server reporting services.
  • Mobile applications development (IOS, Mono , Android) would be advantageous.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

  • Problem Solving
  • Planning and Organising
  • Innovation
  • Analytical thinking
  • Negotiation
  • Organisational alertness
  • Customer Focus

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • CSS 3
  • JavaScript
  • JQuery
  • Bootstrap
  • Responsive design
  • MVC
  • C#
  • VB.net
  • razor
  • IIS
  • ASP.net
  • WCF/Web services
  • Web API

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position