Junior Web Developer at AVBOB – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

AVBOB, AFRICA’S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCE SOCIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCE AND BURIAL SOLUTION, HAS A VACANCY FOR: JUNIOR WEB DEVELOPER.

The above-mentioned position exists within ICT department.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

Responsible for the design, development, testing, implementation and maintenance of a variety of software solutions from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Responsible for the design, development and support of Web Services, produce industry leading WEB applications

Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.

Ensure you keep yourself up-to-date with modern software engineering practices and technologies and be enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.

To play a pivotal role within the development team and to mentor and coach junior developers by assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.

Strive to create visually appealing Web applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.

Responsible for the design, development and support of Web services and applications in a team.

Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.

To evaluate business critical change request for new or modified programs.

Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes and corrections.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

Bachelors degree in an Information Technology

Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript , JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.

Microsoft Web stack(MVC , C#, VB.net, razor , IIS , ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)

[URL Removed] Frameworks.

Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices. Solid

Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL and SQL server reporting services.

Mobile applications development (IOS, Mono , Android) would be advantageous.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Problem Solving

Planning and Organising

Innovation

Analytical thinking

Negotiation

Organisational alertness

Customer Focus

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS 3

JavaScript

JQuery

Bootstrap

Responsive design

MVC

C#

VB.net

razor

IIS

ASP.net

WCF/Web services

Web API

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

