SANSA requires a Programmer to join the Space Weather team in Hermanus, Western Cape in developing and maintaining algorithms that lead to products and services offered by the SANSA Space Weather Centre. The Space Weather Programmer will be the lead in moving research developed models to operations, providingcoding assistance for advisory production for clients, and in ensuring that efficiencies are introduced within the operational space weather environment.
Accountabilities:
- Designing and developing innovative and practical technical solutions, applications, software or algorithms for the Space Weather Centre
- Testing, installing, evaluating and maintaining new algorithms and programs
- Providing operational programming support to the Space Weather Centre
- Assisting application development projects by providing advice and support
The ideal candidate will have:
- Tertiary qualifications in Computer Science/Programming or equivalent
- Minimum 3 years of relevant industry experience
- Experience in full stack application development:
o Database design
o Backend web API design and implementation
o Frontend development using React / Angular and similar frameworks
o Data visualisation
- Excellent programming capability/experience is essential with a minimum of 3 years experience in Python programming
- Good systems and process analysis skills
- Passion for coding which must be demonstrable through extramural activities
- Must be a team player committed to working in a continuously improving and quality environment
- Independent decision-making capability and proactive problem-solving skills
- Well-developed verbal and written communication skills
- Must be solution driven
Desired Skills:
- See above spec