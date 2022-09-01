Project Manager – Western Cape Eikenbosch

An Investment Administration Company has a Permanent position for a Project Manager in the Cape Town Area.

To be a successful Project Manager in their environment, you should demonstrate strong leadership, ownership and teamworking skills. You should demonstrate excellent communication skills, have a deep curiosity and eventual competence around the system SDLC

PLEASE NOTE THAT ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.

5+ years BA / Scrum Master / Project Management / Delivery experience

Knowledge of Flexcube

Knowledge of Retail Investment domain

Knowledge of Transfer Agency

Knowledge of front-end development technologies and tools g. HTML, CSS etc.

Knowledge of database query languages g. SQL

Knowledge of web applications

Understanding of financial markets and financial systems

Flexcube

Bizagi

Digiata

The Client is looking for a dedicated Project Manager responsible for the consistent, trustworthy delivery of all business and system changes and enhancements whilst maintaining strong relationships with clients and all delivery They will be responsible for creating and embedding the necessary structure for effective project delivery, removing blockers, and ensuring delivery within agreed timeframes

The main tasks of the project manager include managing projects, addressing reliability issues, tracking project metrics, managing budgets and stakeholder liaison and ultimate responsibility for meeting project delivery dates with the level of quality

Project Management

Implementation and maintenance of effective delivery frameworks internally and with our outsourced IT service partner

Managing the delivery through the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) including client implementation of the change

Project and BAU delivery tracking

Professional project updates to clients

Managing client requests through the backlog and delivery pipeline

Ownership of the delivery of agreed priorities for the year

Responsible for delivery relationship with our outsourced IT service partners

Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding project delivery

Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of delivery

Taking accountability for project delivery performance, meeting internal and external client expectations, and driving future demand

Analyzing third-party as well as internal processes, and creating strategies for project delivery optimizatioN

Performance & Quality Management

Recommending methods of improvement and seeing that actions are implemented on time for project delivery upgrades

Providing accurate and regular reports to management on performance of project delivery

Building strong relationships with teams and stakeholders to enable effective dialogue exchange between departments

Exceptional client-facing skills

Proven leadership skills with excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong organizational skills

Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions

Ability to simplify complex problems and processes in a challenging, dynamic environment

Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets your standards

Passionate about great user and client experiences

Knowledgeable about SDLC process

A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders

Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail

Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders

Ability to source information from the users/clients

Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate

Unquestionable integrity and accountability

Uncompromising in delivery of excellent quality

Proven track record of understanding and identifying risks in functional changes and successfully directing efforts appropriately

Desired Skills:

SDLC.

Project and BAU delivery tracking

Performance & Quality Management

Learn more/Apply for this position