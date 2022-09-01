Senior Back end developer – Gauteng Sandown

Your purpose:
- 5 -10 years experience as a SQL Developer
- Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL
- Develop MS-SQL queries, procedures, create custom reports,
- modify ERP user forms to enhance organizational productivity
-
designing databases and ensuring their stability, reliability, and performance.
-
- Establishing SQL Server Replication throughout cloud servers for scalability
and availability.
- Establishing SQL Server Replication throughout cloud servers for scalability
- Design and improve custom data-integration procedures for individual
customers.
- Managing migration of existing infrastructure to cloud servers.
- Provide support and streamlining of data consolidation processes.
- Monitoring and fine-tuning databases for optimal performance.
Minimum Requirements:
- Completed Degree Computer Science, Engineering or lreated degree
- Excellent understanding of T-SQL programming
- Excellent understanding of Microsoft SQL Server Good knowledge of HTML and JavaScript 3 years of experience with Transparent Data Encryption (TDE)
- 5 years of experience with SQL Server Reporting Services and SQL Server Analysis Services
- Familiarity with the practical application of NoSQLSQL databases
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
Desired Skills:
- TSQl
- SQL Dev
- NOSQL
- SQL databases
- TDE
- Sql server analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Niche bank specialising in foreign exchange and providing retail banking, vehicle financing and insurance.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Banking benfits
- Bonus