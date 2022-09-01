Senior Back end developer – Gauteng Sandown

Sep 1, 2022

Your purpose:

  • 5 -10 years experience as a SQL Developer
  • Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL
  • Develop MS-SQL queries, procedures, create custom reports,
  • modify ERP user forms to enhance organizational productivity

  • designing databases and ensuring their stability, reliability, and performance.

    • Establishing SQL Server Replication throughout cloud servers for scalability
      and availability.
  • Design and improve custom data-integration procedures for individual
    customers.
  • Managing migration of existing infrastructure to cloud servers.
  • Provide support and streamlining of data consolidation processes.
  • Monitoring and fine-tuning databases for optimal performance.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Completed Degree Computer Science, Engineering or lreated degree
  • Excellent understanding of T-SQL programming
  • Excellent understanding of Microsoft SQL Server Good knowledge of HTML and JavaScript 3 years of experience with Transparent Data Encryption (TDE)
  • 5 years of experience with SQL Server Reporting Services and SQL Server Analysis Services
  • Familiarity with the practical application of NoSQLSQL databases
  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

Desired Skills:

  • TSQl
  • SQL Dev
  • NOSQL
  • SQL databases
  • TDE
  • Sql server analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Niche bank specialising in foreign exchange and providing retail banking, vehicle financing and insurance.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Banking benfits
  • Bonus

