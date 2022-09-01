Senior Full-Stack Rails Developer at Glucode – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

You’ll be joining our in-house product development team to ideate and iterate on product ideas that will drive the next chapter of our business. You will be working on 1-2 product MVPs on a rotational basis, which will involve backend and frontend development, QA and DevOps.
CORE TECH STACK
- Backend:Ruby on Rails
- Database:PostgreSQL
- Frontend:TailwindCSS / Hotwire
- Testing:RSpec
- CI:Github Actions
- Hosting:AWS/Heroku
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Experience with building Rails apps
- A passion for building products that people love
- Experience with TailwindCSS / Webpacker / Import Maps
- You write testable code
- You know and master your tools
- You exercise critical thinking and can systematically design solutions and debug problems
- You have a good grasp of information security
- Good verbal and written English
- You love to improve the quality of the codebase through refactoring and introducing unit and UI automation testing
- Mentor and help grow lesser experienced developers
- Drive and grow the engineering team through engagement and input on initiatives and events
- Lead teams technically and be seen as an expert on the platform
REMUNERATION OVERVIEW
Remuneration: Salary up to R90k based on experience and previous leadership/managerial experience.
BENEFITS OVERVIEW
Below is an overview on our benefits:
Group Scheme Benefits (Details on Company Contributions)
- Medical Aid: Glucode will contribute 2% of your base salary towards your monthly medical aid, should you select to join the Group Medical Scheme.
- Group Life Scheme: You will be added to the Group Life Scheme after being employed with Glucode for 3 (three) months. This covers life cover, funeral cover, chronic illness and severe disability. Benefit cover is calculated using your base salary and is provided by the Company.
Other Benefits
- Fitness Watch: To encourage employees to take care of their health and fitness, eligibility for the fitness watch benefit is after completing 36 months (3 years) service.
- Home Office Allowance: Every 3 (three) years, you will receive an allowance of R 5 000.00 to spend on your remote working setup to assist with setting up a comfortable and productive working environment. New joiners will receive this benefit after being in Glucode’s employment for 3 (three) months.
- Cellphone/Data Allowance: After working for Glucode for 3 (three) months, you are eligible for the data/cellphone allowance up to a maximum of [URL Removed] per month.
- Personal Device Insurance: Your personal mobile device can be added to Glucode’s insurance at no cost to you. It’s not compulsory but an added benefit is offered.
Rewards Overview
- First Bonus – If the Company did not make a loss during the previous FY, a bonus equivalent to 1 (one) month’s salary will be awarded and paid with the November pay run.
- Second Bonus – If the Company met its profit targets for the previous FY, an additional bonus equivalent of 1 (one) month’s salary will be awarded and paid out as per the following schedule:
January – 25%
May – 75%
Who we are as a Company, including our benefits, rewards, recognition, this is all detailed in our handbook which can be accessed here: (https://handbook.glucode.com)
For additional information visit our website (www.glucode.com) and follow our LinkedIn page.
About The Employer:
Glucode is a software design and engineering team that solves meaningful problems to create apps that people love. We’ve been around since 2009 and we were responsible for building the very first iOS apps in Africa, shortly after the initial public release of the first iOS SDK. We’ve since partnered with start-ups and enterprises alike to deliver apps, both small and big that have stood the test of time.
We specialise in building memorable native mobile apps for Android and iOS using technology stacks that deliver on cost effective solutions for our clients and the most optimal experience for their users. We have a footprint in domains like healthcare, finance, crypto and mobile gaming. In conjunction with our consulting services, we also run an in-house product development team with a focus on scalable SaaS businesses.